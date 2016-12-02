Cream's debut Fresh Cream gets extended release

A deluxe extended version of Cream’s 1966 debut album Fresh Cream is to launch in late January next year.

The 3CD 1Blu-Ray package will be issued along with a 64-page hardback book, featuring new sleeve notes by Rolling Stone writer David Fricke.

The set includes various alternate and new stereo mixes plus previously unreleased BBC sessions. A 6LP vinyl package of Fresh Cream will also be released later in April 2017.

In a statement for the release, Cream are described as “covering the kind of territory you might expect from three of the most respected players on the scene at the time.

“With Eric Clapton fresh just from his time with John Mayall, Ginger Baker leaving behind the RnB backwaters of Graham Bond Organisation, and a woefully under-employed Jack Bruce hightailing it from the increasingly pop-leaning Manfred Mann, the electric blues was their natural turf.”

The artwork and tracklist can be viewed below.

Fresh Cream extended set

Cream Fresh Cream 6LP tracklist

LP1

Side A

N.S.U Mono Mix

Sleepy Time Time Mono Mix

Dreaming Mono Mix

Sweet Wine Mono Mix

Spoonful Mono Mix

Side B

Cat’s Squirrel Mono Mix

Four Until Late Mono Mix

Rollin’ And Tumblin’ Mono Mix

I’m So Glad Mono Mix

Toad Mono Mix

LP2

Side A

The Coffee Song Mono Mix

Wrapping Paper First Uk Single A-side

Cat’s Squirrel First Uk Single B-side

I Feel Free Second Uk Single A-side

N.S.U Second Uk Single B-side

Spoonful Part I Third Us Single A-side

Spoonful Part Ii Third Us Single B-side

Side B

Wrapping Paper Alternate Mix

Sweet Wine Alternate Mix

I’m So Glad

Cat’s Squirrel Alternate Master

I Feel Free Alternate Mix

Rollin’ And Tumblin’ Alternate Master

N.S.U

Four Until Late

LP3

Side A

1. N.S.U

2. Sleepy Time Time

3. Dreaming

4. Sweet Wine

5. Spoonful

Side B

Cat’s Squirrel

Four Until Late

Rollin’ And Tumblin’

I’m So Glad

Toad

LP4

Side A

I Feel Free

Wrapping Paper

The Coffee Song

I’m So Glad (New Stereo Mix)

N.S.U (New Stereo Mix)

Side B

Wrapping Paper (New Stereo Mix)

The Coffee Song (New Stereo Mix)

Rollin’ And Tumblin’ (First Version - New Stereo Mix)

Spoonful (First Version - New Stereo Mix)

Toad (New Stereo Mix)

LP5

Coffee Song Early Version

Beauty Queen Demo Version

You Make Me Feel Demo Version

Wrapping Paper Early Version

Cat’s Squirrel Early Version

Side B

I Feel Free Early Version

I Feel Free Mix With No Lead Vocal

I Feel Free Alternate Mono Mix

Sweet Wine Early Version

Rollin’ And Tumblin’ Early Version

Toad Early Version

LP6: The BBC Sessions

Side A

BBC Light Programme Saturday Club Session, recorded November 8 1966

1. Sweet Wine

2 Eric Clapton Interview

3. Wrapping Paper

4. Rollin’ And Tumblin’

5. Sleepy Time Time Previously Unreleased

6. Steppin’ Out

BBC Home Service Guitar Club Session, recorded November 28 1966

7. Crossroads

8. Steppin’ Out Previously Unreleased

Side B

BBC World Service “R & B Club” Session, recorded December 9 1966

1. Cat’s Squirrel

2. Traintime

3. I’m So Glad

4. Lawdy Mama

BBC Light Programme Saturday Club Session, recorded January 10 1967

5. Eric Clapton Interview

6. I Feel Free

7. N.S.U

8. Four Until Late

