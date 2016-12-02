Cream's debut Fresh Cream gets extended release

A deluxe extended version of Cream’s 1966 debut album Fresh Cream is to launch in late January next year.
The 3CD 1Blu-Ray package will be issued along with a 64-page hardback book, featuring new sleeve notes by Rolling Stone writer David Fricke.
The set includes various alternate and new stereo mixes plus previously unreleased BBC sessions. A 6LP vinyl package of Fresh Cream will also be released later in April 2017.
In a statement for the release, Cream are described as “covering the kind of territory you might expect from three of the most respected players on the scene at the time.
“With Eric Clapton fresh just from his time with John Mayall, Ginger Baker leaving behind the RnB backwaters of Graham Bond Organisation, and a woefully under-employed Jack Bruce hightailing it from the increasingly pop-leaning Manfred Mann, the electric blues was their natural turf.”
The artwork and tracklist can be viewed below.
Cream Fresh Cream 6LP tracklist
LP1
Side A
- N.S.U Mono Mix
- Sleepy Time Time Mono Mix
- Dreaming Mono Mix
- Sweet Wine Mono Mix
- Spoonful Mono Mix
Side B
- Cat’s Squirrel Mono Mix
- Four Until Late Mono Mix
- Rollin’ And Tumblin’ Mono Mix
- I’m So Glad Mono Mix
- Toad Mono Mix
LP2
Side A
- The Coffee Song Mono Mix
- Wrapping Paper First Uk Single A-side
- Cat’s Squirrel First Uk Single B-side
- I Feel Free Second Uk Single A-side
- N.S.U Second Uk Single B-side
- Spoonful Part I Third Us Single A-side
- Spoonful Part Ii Third Us Single B-side
Side B
- Wrapping Paper Alternate Mix
- Sweet Wine Alternate Mix
- I’m So Glad
- Cat’s Squirrel Alternate Master
- I Feel Free Alternate Mix
- Rollin’ And Tumblin’ Alternate Master
- N.S.U
- Four Until Late
LP3
Side A
1. N.S.U
2. Sleepy Time Time
3. Dreaming
4. Sweet Wine
5. Spoonful
Side B
- Cat’s Squirrel
- Four Until Late
- Rollin’ And Tumblin’
- I’m So Glad
- Toad
LP4
Side A
- I Feel Free
- Wrapping Paper
- The Coffee Song
- I’m So Glad (New Stereo Mix)
- N.S.U (New Stereo Mix)
Side B
- Wrapping Paper (New Stereo Mix)
- The Coffee Song (New Stereo Mix)
- Rollin’ And Tumblin’ (First Version - New Stereo Mix)
- Spoonful (First Version - New Stereo Mix)
- Toad (New Stereo Mix)
LP5
- Coffee Song Early Version
- Beauty Queen Demo Version
- You Make Me Feel Demo Version
- Wrapping Paper Early Version
- Cat’s Squirrel Early Version
Side B
- I Feel Free Early Version
- I Feel Free Mix With No Lead Vocal
- I Feel Free Alternate Mono Mix
- Sweet Wine Early Version
- Rollin’ And Tumblin’ Early Version
- Toad Early Version
LP6: The BBC Sessions
Side A
BBC Light Programme Saturday Club Session, recorded November 8 1966
1. Sweet Wine
2 Eric Clapton Interview
3. Wrapping Paper
4. Rollin’ And Tumblin’
5. Sleepy Time Time Previously Unreleased
6. Steppin’ Out
BBC Home Service Guitar Club Session, recorded November 28 1966
7. Crossroads
8. Steppin’ Out Previously Unreleased
Side B
BBC World Service “R & B Club” Session, recorded December 9 1966
1. Cat’s Squirrel
2. Traintime
3. I’m So Glad
4. Lawdy Mama
BBC Light Programme Saturday Club Session, recorded January 10 1967
5. Eric Clapton Interview
6. I Feel Free
7. N.S.U
8. Four Until Late