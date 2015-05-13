Cradle Of Filth premiere Right Wing Of The Garden Triptych video

Cradle Of Filth are debuting their new video for Right Wing Of The Garden Triptych, taken from upcoming album Hammer Of The Witches.

The new video was filmed in the suitably metal location of a jet-engine testing hangar a former US military base near Ipswich.

Speaking to Metal Hammer about the video, frontman Dani Filth says the video is a “realised phantasmagoria of horror and hell-bound heartistry, fully encapsulating the beautality of the first single from Hammer Of The Witches, and if my flagrant play-on-words doesn’t pique your interest, then the fact that it features a renowned rope bondage queen and the band in full swing just possibly might.”

Hammer Of The Witches will be out globally on the 10th of July, via Nuclear Blast.

Pre-order your copy here.