Cradle Of Filth are back in the studio - watch live drum footage

Cradle Of Filth are back in the studio to continue work on their new album.

The band are currently putting the pieces in place for the follow-up to 2017’s Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay, with a release planned for later this year.

And with work continuing on the as-yet-untiled record, Cradle Of Filth drummer Martin ‘Marthus’ Škaroupka has shared footage of him laying down part of the drum tracks for a new song.

He says: “All good here. Everything is going well. #CradleOfFilth #NewAlbum2020”

Check out the video below.

Cradle Of Filth pulled the plug on four planned shows towards the end of last year to concentrate on the new album, and last month, it was announced that keyboardist Lindsay Schoolcraft had parted ways with the band.

Reacting to the news, frontman Dani Filth said: “The band and I wish her the very, very best for everything she has planned for the future and I hope you guys reading this continue to support her too.

“And though this truly is the end of an era, it is also the aromatic promise of another. Lindsay’s successor has already been unearthed and is contributing to the new record like a demented unearthed thing.”

There’s been no word on the identity of the new band member.