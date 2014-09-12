COC's Mule Mullin reports surgery success

Corrosion Of Conformity drummer Reed ‘Mule’ Mullin reports his shoulder surgery has been a complete success, and he’s looking forward to going into action again.

In July the band confirmed he’d been “playing through pain” as a result of an injury sustained in 2010, but made worse by an incident during a UK tour earlier this year. He missed COC’s summer US tour as a result – but vows to be back behind the kit before the band reunite with Pepper Keenan.

Mullin says: “Operation snip-and-tie was easy-peasy. I will be be back to muling in no time. Doctor said it looks like I did the main tearing of my rotator cuff about four years ago, then completed the job this March in Cardiff.

“I am now Bionic Robot Arm Mule. Special thanks to the lovely Ms Ashley for being my slave, Dr Crowther and his minions, as well as my pops for loaning me a post-op button-down shirt. Hope to see some of you this winter with Gwar and next year with ol’ Pepper Jay.”

The band’s next North American tour starts in Vancouver in November. They released a video for their track On Your Way earlier this week. COC plan to return to Europe with Keenan before recording an album with him.