Corrosion Of Conformity have released a promo for the track On Your Way.

It’s taken from their latest album IX, which was released in July via Candlelight.

The band recently confirmed they will regroup with Pepper Keenan for an album and tour next year. He last worked with COC in 2010.

Drummer Reed Mullin said: “We’re getting together next year. We’ve done this three-piece enough to where we want to do something different.”