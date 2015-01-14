Corrosion of Conformity confirm UK tour

Corrosion of Conformity have confirmed a European tour – their first with Pepper Keenan back in the fold since 2006.

Other than a few guest appearances, with will be Keenan’s first tour with COC since 2006 and will also be the first time the band’s Deliverance line-up has played together since 2001. The jaunt includes six UK dates.

Bassist Mike Dean says: “This is all about going out and celebrating some of the classic material, and at the same time it’s about tuning up the chemistry and the energy to possibly create a new album or two with this lineup.”

COC’s Reed Mullin confirmed last year that Keenan would return to the fold. The band issued latest album IX last June.

Tickets go on sale from 9am on Friday, January 16, via LiveNation.

Corrosion Of Conformity UK tour 2015

Mar 07: Manchester Academy 2

Mar 08: Glasgow Garage

Mar 09: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Mar 11: Bristol Bierkeller

Mar 12: Colchester Arts Centre

Mar 13: London Electric Ballroom