Corey Taylor to livestream special show from the LA Forum

Corey Taylor will perform songs from Slipknot, Stone Sour and his debut solo album, CMFT, at a special gig livestreamed from The Forum in Los Angeles on October 2.

Tickets for the event, titled Forum Or Against ‘Em, are available now from Taylor’s website. A very limited number of one-on-one video chats with Corey Taylor are also available with some ticket bundles.

Speaking about the gig, which will also feature a guest performance from rock n’ roll girl-gang dance squad, The Cherry Bombs, Taylor says: “I’ve been saying since the beginning I’d find a way to bring this music and this band to the people. And I’m honored that The Forum let us do just that. It’s CMFT in its entirety. It’s songs I’ve shared over the years. It’s a celebration, and I’m so stoked to party with all of you.”

(Image credit: Roadrunner Records)

Described as “a wild and exhilarating roadmap through Taylor’s musical psyche”, CMFT, is set for release on October 2 via Roadrunner. It was recorded in Las Vegas at Hideout Studios with producer Jay Ruston, with Taylor joined by his band: guitarists Christian Martucci and Zach Throne, bassist Jason Christopher and drummer Dustin Robert. The singer has already released three songs from the album, HWY 666, Black Eyes Blue and CMFT Must Be Stopped (Feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie.