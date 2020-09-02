Watch an animated Corey Taylor raise hell in video for new solo single HWY666

Corey Taylor has released an animated video for brand new single HWY666.

The twanging, outlaw country-inspired song finds Taylor channelling his inner Johnny Cash. It’s accompanied by a video which sees an animated version of the singer battling assorted demons and devils.

The song is taken from the Slipknot and Stone Sour vocalist’s upcoming debut solo album CMFT, which is released on October 2. The album is described as “a wild and exhilarating roadmap through Taylor’s musical psyche.”