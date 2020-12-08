Corey Taylor launches coffee blend, celebrates 47th birthday with video for Everybody Dies On My Birthday

In celebration of his 47th birthday, Corey Taylor has launched a new limited-edition coffee collaboration: CMFT Private Blend.

Slipknot’s frontman collaborated with Menotti’s Coffee in Venice, California on this unique blend “for friends that love darkish roast flavour”. The press release for this historic, groundbreaking event also mentions “a hint of excitement peeking around the corner ready to ride a Rainbow in the Dark”, which is absolute nonsense, frankly, but anyone seeking a CMFT coffee fix can order a 12oz bag now from the singer’s webstore.

“We wanted to create something that gave you that same comfortable and cozy feeling you get from a really good cup of diner coffee after you’ve been riding on HWY 666,” says Taylor, and who are we to doubt him.

As if this was not exciting enough, the birthday boy is celebrating another year above ground with the release of a new animated lyric video for the tongue-in-cheek Everybody Dies On My Birthday.

Speaking to Metal Hammer earlier this year, Taylor explained the song’s significance stating, “We’re all born, and we all die. It’s those two things we all have in common; it’s everything in between that can be changed.”

Everybody Dies On My Birthday is featured on Taylor’s acclaimed debut solo album, CMFT.

Taylor recently suggested that Slipknot may release the follow-up to We Are Not Your Kind next year.

Speaking to Good Company With Bowling, the singer said the band were considering putting out a new album in 2021.

Said Corey: “The plan right now with Slipknot is to try and a, finish up the touring next year, and b, we’re thinking about kind of putting another album out maybe next year.

“But I don’t know. I don’t know what the plan is yet. I just know that we all kind of feel like there’s unfinished business and we wanna finish that out before we do anything. But I know that we were talking about doing it, ’cause we only have one album left on our contract [with label Roadrunner].”

It’s not clear whether Taylor was referring to a brand new album or Look Outside Your Window, the unreleased album recorded during sessions for 2008’s All Hope Is Gone.