Corey Taylor drops by tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we're joined by an absolute hero of our world – Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman, Corey Taylor.

Corey sits down with Hammer mainman Alexander Milas to talk about the Slipknot’s latest album and tour, their kinship with Korn and why he’d like to one day cover a Tom Waits song (you can read a snippet of the interview here).

We’re also blasting out a selection from Raven’s debut album, as well as music from Dillinger, Polar, Five Finger Death Punch, Saxon, Kyng, Audrey Horne and Marilyn Manson.

And we’ll be talking about the doctors in Kyrgyzstan that have been forced to use the lights in their mobile phones to complete heart surgery during a recent power cut. Kaldarbek Abdramanov, the head of a state-run heart clinic, said “These are the kind of extreme circumstances under which we perform operations, I am not sure if it was a crime or an act of heroism.”

The incredible news got us thinking… what one remarkable or noticeable thing have you done?

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the NEW TIME OF 8PM BST.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.