5FDP pay tribute to war veterans

Five Finger Death Punch pay tribute to US war veterans and fallen soldiers in their new music video.

The band hope to raise awareness of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and the plight of America’s 300,000 homeless veterans through the video for Wrong Side Of Heaven.

The emotionally-charged clip can be viewed below. Wrong Side Of Heaven is taken from 5FDP’s 2013 album The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 1.

As well as the video, the band have launched a campaign to raise funds for charities and organisations that help deal with issues relating to veterans.

The band say: “We wanted to do something impactful to help our veterans in need. With this video and the accompanying campaign we hope to shed more light on the seriousness of their issues. The statistics are shocking, and if any change is to take place it will start with general public awareness.

“We have been playing numerous military shows but wanted to do more – educate, reach out and donate to the organisations that are making a difference to better the lives of our veterans.”

To find out more about the campaign, visit 5FDP’s dedicated website at www.5fdp4Vets.com

The band will use the website to host a video-call-to-action to fans, asking them to send in their fallen loved ones’ dog tags to create a memorial wall to commemorate them. The memorial will travel with the band across North America and be the stage backdrop on their upcoming arena tour.