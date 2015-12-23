Converge call up Crippled Black Phoenix for tour

Converge have confirmed Crippled Black Phoenix as the main support for their upcoming European shows.

The Blood Moon tour sees Converge play shows in Germany, France and England in April of next year, with 40 Watt Sun, The Body and Full Of Hell also onboard in support.

Converge say the Blood Moon tour will see Jacob Bannon, Kurt Ballou, Nate Newton, and Ben Koller joined by guest musicians Chelsea Wolfe, Ben Chisholm, Stephen Brodsky and Steve von Till for sets made up of existing Converge material “focusing on the band’s slower, more ambitious work within their legendary catalogue.”

CBP – who endured a bitter split with founding member Karl Demata last year – had to cancel one of the dates on their recent European tour for reasons “entirely out of our control.”

Before that tour, they said: “The last year has been a tough one with not much going on with touring, but we’re now getting things back on track.”

Apr 11: Berlin Postbahnhof, Germany

Apr 12: Reims La Cartonnerie, France

Apr 13: London Electric Brixton, UK