Crippled Black Phoenix ripped apart by feud

The future of Crippled Black Phoenix is in doubt after a public spat between band members.

Founding member Justin Greaves says via Facebook that he is “retiring” the CBP name and brands guitarist Karl Demata a “thief” for, Greaves says, stealing the group’s name from him.

The official CBP Twitter account posted a series of tweets attacking Demata, who replied to the accusations in a lengthy post on Facebook.

It’s not clear who runs the CBP account, which tweeted: “Karl Demata. Coward scumbag thief.” Subsequent posts include: “Sad to say, CBP is done for now. The name was stolen from me and it’ll take a while to prosecute. CBP will return hopefully soon.”

The CBP Facebook page and website are both currently down. The band have just wrapped up a European tour in support of their recent album White Light Generator.

On Facebook, Greaves says: “I’m afraid I have come to the conclusion after a very disturbed and sleepless night, that I am to retire. It is not fair on myself or those I love around me, and of course all the supporters of what I do and what CBP does.

“I will go through the proper legal channels to get my band name back, the one that was stolen from me maliciously over two years ago without my knowledge. I don’t know what the future will hold but at this point I don’t need or want to be part of this, and I officially retire CBP. Anyone laying claim to it are doing it as thieves.”

CBP was formed by multi-instrumentalist Greaves in 2004 and the line-up has included members of Iron Monkey, Mogwai, Gonga and Electric Wizard, among others.

Demata’s response to the tweets concludes with a comment which says he wishes to “move on, work on new things with people I love, respect and trust.”

He adds: “It has come to my attention that some offensive and misleading statements have been posted on Facebook and sent to many contacts, especially the people somehow involved in CBP. I won’t dignify any of the comments I have seen. Some are simply malicious, others are ill-informed.

“I have tried repeatedly to resolve all issues within the band, without involving outside parties. Numerous other band members have tried to address issues as well, without any results. There was always a ‘later’, a ‘maybe’ and a ‘not now’, for years now. Failing that, legal means are the only option left.”