Conjurer announce UK and European headline tour

Conjurer have announced a headline tour of the UK and Europe for later this year.

They’ll kick off the run with a set at Patronaat in Haarlem, Netherlands, on October 19 and wrap up with a show at The Flapper in Birmingham on October 30 – just one of seven UK dates.

They’ll be joined on the road by Earth Moves, LLNN and Armed For Apocalypse.

Conjurer say: “A year and a half from the release of Mire and we’re delighted to hand-pick some of our favourite bands and good friends to come along with us on tour.

“We're working hard to bring some new elements to our live show that will be new to everyone and these are likely to be the last headline shows on Mire – this is not one to miss.”

Tickets will go on general sale from tomorrow (June 19).

The band recently signed a deal with Nuclear Blast who will handle their music in all territories apart from the UK and Europe, where Conjurer remain with Holy Roar Records.

Conjurer said: “We are beyond excited to be at the forefront of this collaboration between Nuclear Blast and Holy Roar Records. Working with Monte Conner and the team is a real privilege and we're blown away to be joining the likes of Behemoth, Meshuggah, and Pallbearer.

“We're looking forward to bringing our next record out as soon as possible and with two of the world's best labels behind us, we've never been in a better position."

Before their October dates, Conjurer will head out on tour with Voivod, Revocation, Psycroptic and Skeletal Remains.

Conjurer 2019 headline UK and European tour

Oct 19: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Oct 20: Hamburg Headcrash, Germany

Oct 21: Berlin Maze, Germany

Oct 22: Cologne MTC, Germany

Oct 24: Nottingham Beta, UK

Oct 25: Manchester The Star & Garter, UK

Oct 26: Glasgow The Attic, UK

Oct 27: Leeds The Key Club, UK

Oct 28: Bristol Crofters Rights, UK

Oct 29: London Boston Music Rooms, UK (with LLNN)

Oct 30: Birmingham The Flapper, UK (with LLNN)