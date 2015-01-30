Confessions Of A Traitor unleash The Wolf, The Pack

Metallic hardcore upstarts Confessions Of A Traitor are premiering their new video for The Wolf, The Pack with Metal Hammer.

The track is the final video to be taken from the band’s latest EP Seasons available now from their Bandcamp.

Speaking about the song, the band say: “The song is about Confessions Of A Traitor’s formation and the sacrifices we make for the band to work. But the main theme is the support we have from our fans, friends and family.”

The band are also heading out on tour with Malefice and Chapters at the dates below:

6th Feb: The Bowery, Reading 7th Feb: The Hope. Brighton 8th Feb: Crauford Arms, Milton Keynes 13th Feb: Boston Music Rooms, London 14th Feb: The Exchange, Bristol 15th Feb: The Firehouse, Southampton. (Free Entry)

They’re also hitting up Takedown Festival on 7th March.