Conception to have first four albums reissued

Norwegian prog metal quartet Conception are to have their first four albums reissued through BMG Records in September 9, in expanded versions, each with additional previously unreleased songs and live tracks.

The quartet of albums were originally released through the Noise Records label throughout the 90s; The Last Sunset (1991), Parallel Minds (1993), In Your Multitude (1995) and Flow (1997).

Concpetion formed out of the late 80s thrash metal scene by guitarist Tøre Ostby in 1989, but by the time they recorded their debut album The Last Sunset, vocalist Roy Khan had joined the band and they'd taken a more progressive music path.

They released four albums through German rock label Noise Records (the band's debut was originally released on the CSF label but reissued through Noise) before disbanding in 1998, after which Otby formed prog metal and Ark and Khan joined US prog metallers Kamelot.

The band reunited for a one-off performance at ProgPower USA festival but reformed officially in 2018 with their classic 1990's line up of Ostby, Khan, bassist Ingar Amlien and drummer Arve Heimdal. The band released a new album, State Of Deception, in 2020.

“Putting together the band and setting out on the musical journey together has been a real adventure," says Ostby. "With a common urge to explore and develop ourselves and our music, each album clearly shows the different phases we went through from album to album. We are as proud of each album today as we completed them.“

"There's been an increasing demand for our first albums over the years, and we are extremely happy that we finally are making them available in collaboration with BMG," adds Khan. "Further to that we are very excited to release some really old demos and unreleased songs from the very beginning with this package. These early demos demonstrate even more clearly the journey and development of the band from start to where we are today. Enjoy!“