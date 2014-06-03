Collibus launch The Fallen video

Collibus have released a video for their track The Fallen, which appears on debut album The False Awakening.

The Manchester five-piece last year made history by becoming the first heavy band to perform in the House Of Commons, and they’ve received compliments from Brian May of Queen and Luke Appleton of Iced Earth.

Collibus have made three tracks available as free downloads – The Fallen, The Hunted and Dead Inside.

They can be seen at the Download festival later this month and at Sonisphere next month.

Collibus: The Fallen