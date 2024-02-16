Colin Edwin remixes The Fierce And The Dead's Golden Thread

Former Porcupine Tree bass player Colin Edwin has remixed The Fierce And The Dead's single Golden Thread and you can listen to his new mix below.

"It’s quite dub metal, enthuses guitarist Matt Stevens. "Colin played bass on it, we didn’t even ask him, he was just up for it."

"it's an excellent version of Golden Thread, the band add. "It’s far more than a remix with Colin programming and playing bass."

Golden Thread was he second single to be taken from the band's recent album News From The Invisible World. The band's fourth full-length studio release performed incredibly well for the band in both the Critics' Choice and Readers' Poll for 2023.

“We began writing Golden Thread just before the first lockdown and continued carving it into shape whilst we were all isolating," bassist and singer Kevin Feazey explains of the song. "Lots of audio files being sent to each other. Its focus changed over all those months as we became more comfortable with the sound we’d developed. It’s got riffs but I do think it’s a product of the situation we all collectively lived through, when everything seemed unreal. There’s a dream logic to the song which I love."

The Fierce And The Dead will be touring throughout 2024, including headline appearances at this year's Winter's End festival and the A Sunday In September prog all-dayer at The Balham in Bedford.

