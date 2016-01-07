Coldrain launch Wrong video

Coldrain have released a video for their track Wrong, filmed on their 2014 tour with Bullet For My Valentine.

It features on the Japanese outfit’s fourth album Vena, which was released on October 23 via Hopeless Records.

Last year, frontman Masato David Hayakawa spoke to Metal Hammer’s Stephen Hill about the rise of Japanese rock in the West.

He said: “I think it took a while for our style of music and whatever scene is growing right now to really take off. But it’s great to see kids now getting into new material and music from us and Crossfaith, and Crystal Lake, who are another great band.

“It feels like, for the first time, that people from outside of Japan are excited about albums from Japanese bands and are bringing that hype. Hopefully people will now know Japan can play heavy rock music and that we do have that ability.”

Coldrain are currently on tour of their homeland and head across to the US in March.

Jan 09: Fukuoka Zepp Fukuoka Zepp, Japan

Jan 10: Osaka Zepp Namba, Japan

Jan 15: Tokyo Zepp, Japan

Jan 17: Hiroshima Club Quattro, Japan

Jan 19: Takamatsu Olive Hall, Japan

Jan 22: Sendai Rensa, Japan

Jan 24: Sapporo Zepp, Japan

Jan 26: Kanazawa Eight Hall, Japan

Jan 29: Nagoya Zepp, Japan

Mar 09: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Mar 10: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR

Mar 11: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Mar 12: Hollywood Fonda Theatre, CA

Mar 13: Las Vegas Unknown Venue, NV

Mar 15: Tucson Rialto Theatre, AZ

Mar 16: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Mar 17: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX

Mar 19: Tulsa Cain’s Ballroom, OK

Mar 20: Dalas South By So What, TX

Mar 22: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH

Mar 23: Washington Howard Theatre, DC

Mar 24: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Mar 25: Brooklyn Music Hall Of Williamsburg, NY

Mar 26: Lancaster Chameleon Club, PA

Mar 28: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Mar 29: Syracuse Lost Horizon, NY

Mar 30: Indianapolis Old National Centre, IN

Mar 31: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI