Coheed & Cambria to play 2007's No World for Tomorrow at two new UK dates

US prog rockers Coheed and Cambria have announced two extra UK shows following on from this weekend's appearance at Download festival.

The band will perform the whole of their 2007 album Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume Two: No World for Tomorrow at the extra dates, along with " a strong mix of songs from their most recent album Vaxis – Act II: A Window of the Waking Mind which was released last year.

Coheed and Cambria will play Glasgow's SWG3 Galvanizers on Sunday June 11 and London's O2 Forum on Tuesday June 13.

Coheed and Cambria headline the Avalanche stage at this year's Download on Satuday June 10.