Coheed And Cambria premiere Eraser video

Everyone’s favourite big-haired prog metallers Coheed And Cambria are premiering their new video for Eraser exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Eraser is taken from Coheed And Cambria’s upcoming eighth album The Color Before The Sun.

Speaking to Metal Hammer about the new song, drummer Josh Eppard says: “Eraser embodies the music we grew up on better than any other Coheed song to date.

“We were little sponges in the ‘90s when the Pumpkins and Nirvana were creating a landscape all their own. I hear those bands in our song Eraser and I’m extremely proud of that.”

The Color Before The Sun is out 16 October, via 300 Entertainment.

Celebrating ten years Of Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV