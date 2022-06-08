Coheed And Cambria drop Dance Gavin Dance from tour following assault allegations

Coheed And Cambria have dropped troubled support act Dance Gavin Dance from their upcoming tour.

The planned opening act are at the centre of sexual misconduct allegations, which arose weeks after the sudden death of bassist Tim Feerick in April.

Earlier this month clean vocalist Tilian Pearson was the subject of accusations from two women regarding recent short-term relationships. The band later reported that Pearson would be “stepping away from the band in order to seek professional help,”

Coheed And Cambria announced: “After much internal conversation and consideration, we have decided to replace Dance Gavin Dance on the A Window Of The Waking Mind Tour.

“We wish them healing and strength. We will be announcing a replacement in the coming days as we prepare for the release of Vaxis II and subsequent summer tour.” The announcement was accompanied by the line: “Thank you for your Neverending support.”

Dance Gavin Dance originally intended to complete their touring commitments as planned, along with the release of new album Jackpot Juicer. They noted their awareness that “a very upsetting and trying situation for all concerned.”

In a statement released after Cohered And Cambria’s announcement, the band said the album release would go ahead, including promotional material featuring Pearson. “You have a choice in what you support, purchase and listen to,” they added. “We hope that you still choose to support us.”

Coheen And Cambria release Vaxis II on June 24, with their tour commencing on July 12.