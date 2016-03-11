Coheed And Cambria see prog as badge of honour

Coheed And Cambria have discussed what being ‘prog’ means to them on the latest episode of FreqsTV’s Into The Machine series

Drummer Josh Eppard admits he sees the term as a “badge of honour,” although he doesn’t actively describe the band as progressive himself.

He says: “I don’t always think of us as a progressive band, but I think that kind of goes hand-in-hand with being a progressive band. I like to think we’ve kind of carved such an eclectic mix that we can go anywhere, which in and of itself is progressive.

“On the flip side, I kind of think it’s a badge of honour. I feel pretty proud when people call us a progressive band.”

Mainman Claudio Sanchez adds that the group’s history with concept albums led to them being labelled prog. And having last year released their first ever non concept record, The Color Before The Sun, Sanchez believes he’s grown as a songwriter.

He says: “As the lyricist, I was writing the previous records as a very shy, introverted individual and thus I created this concept that I think helps amplify the idea of us being a progressive rock band. But that all stemmed from a very shy, uncomfortable, insecure person.

“I think now at 37-years-old, with the new record, I’ve taken off the mask. I’ve let these songs speak for themselves without the guise of a concept. And that in itself is progressive.

“To some degree we embrace the title, because we are ever-changing and progress in many different ways. When I think of prog music I think of bands like Pink Floyd or Jethro Tull, Rush – and in some respects we take elements from some of those bands.

“For me it’s the idea of ever changing, ever evolving that makes sense and is why I don’t brush the term aside.”

Other bands to have appeared on Into The Machine include Periphery, Leprous, Haken, Opeth and Between The Buried And Me.

Coheed And Cambria are on a North American tour, with a handful of Australian dates to follow.

