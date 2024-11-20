Coheed And Cambria announce third Vaxis album The Father Of Make Believe

US prog rockers Coheed And Cambria will release their latest album The Father Of Make Believe in March

(Image credit: Jimmy Fontaine)

US prog rock quartet Coheed and Cambria have announced that they will release their brand new studio album, The Father Of Make Believe, through the Virgin Music Group on March 14.

The album represents another instalment in the band's The Amory Wars/Vaxis universe and is preceded by a brand-new single Searching For Tomorrow, for which the band have just shared a new animated video.

"The song is a reminder that always looking for something better in your life robs you of being able to appreciate the good things you already have," declares mainman Claudio Sanchez.

Vaxis Act III: The Father of Make Believe will also be available as a limited edition box set featuring the CD and digital download along with various exclusives, including Blind Side Sonny's fully wearable and functional helmet and neuro-dynamic display goggles, Vaxis Act III: The Father of Make Believe hardcover illustrated novella coffee table book, neuro-dynamic display goggles app for display customization, 11.5” x 35” Vaxis III: The Father of Make Believe bedroom poster and a signed Death Certificate of Siv Trafinder.

Coheed and Cambria will appear at Tool's Tool in the Sand festival in the Dominican Republic in March alongside Primus, Mastodon, Eagles Of Death Metal and more, before headlining the UK's 2000Trees festival in July. The band embark on their S.S. Neverender 2025 cruise in November.

Pre-order Vaxis Act III: The Father of Make Believe.

(Image credit: Virgin Music)

(Image credit: Virgin Music Group)
