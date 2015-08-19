Trending

Code Orange plan UK return

They’ll support Bane in November and will visit Ireland for the first time

Code Orange have announced they’ll support Bane on their upcoming tour.

The Pittsburgh natives released their second album I Am King last year and played at this summer’s Download festival. And the run of dates includes their first-ever visit to Ireland.

Code Orange drummer Jami Morgan told Metal Hammer: “We’ve always taken comfort in making people uncomfortable. We’ve never felt part of a scene. We’ve toured with great bands like Nails and War Hungry but always feel different to everyone around us – that’s a positive thing.”

Bane released their final album Don’t Wait Up last year and the shows are part of their last European tour.

Code Orange 2015 tour dates

Sep 02: Dallas Gexa Energy Amphitheatre, TX Sep 12: Howell Back To School At Gamechanger World, NJ Sep 23: Brisbane Crowbar, Australia Sep 24: Brisbane Zephyr Hall, Australia Sep 25: Newcastle Small Ballroom, Australia Sep 26: Sydney Bald Faced Stag Hotel, Australia Sep 27: Sydney Bald Faced Stag Hotel, Australia Sep 30: Canning Vale Amplifier Bar, Australia Oct 01: Canning Vale Amplifier Bar, Australia Oct 02: Adelaide Uni Bar, Australia Oct 03: Footscray Reverence Hotel, Australia Oct 04: Footscray Reverence Hotel, Australia Nov 02: Manchester Gorilla, UK Nov 03: Dublin Fibber Magees, UK Nov 04: Glasgow Classic Grand Nov 05: London Underworld, UK Nov 09: Copenhagen Beta, Denmark

