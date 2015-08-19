Code Orange plan UK return

Code Orange have announced they’ll support Bane on their upcoming tour.

The Pittsburgh natives released their second album I Am King last year and played at this summer’s Download festival. And the run of dates includes their first-ever visit to Ireland.

Code Orange drummer Jami Morgan told Metal Hammer: “We’ve always taken comfort in making people uncomfortable. We’ve never felt part of a scene. We’ve toured with great bands like Nails and War Hungry but always feel different to everyone around us – that’s a positive thing.”

Bane released their final album Don’t Wait Up last year and the shows are part of their last European tour.

Sep 02: Dallas Gexa Energy Amphitheatre, TX Sep 12: Howell Back To School At Gamechanger World, NJ Sep 23: Brisbane Crowbar, Australia Sep 24: Brisbane Zephyr Hall, Australia Sep 25: Newcastle Small Ballroom, Australia Sep 26: Sydney Bald Faced Stag Hotel, Australia Sep 27: Sydney Bald Faced Stag Hotel, Australia Sep 30: Canning Vale Amplifier Bar, Australia Oct 01: Canning Vale Amplifier Bar, Australia Oct 02: Adelaide Uni Bar, Australia Oct 03: Footscray Reverence Hotel, Australia Oct 04: Footscray Reverence Hotel, Australia Nov 02: Manchester Gorilla, UK Nov 03: Dublin Fibber Magees, UK Nov 04: Glasgow Classic Grand Nov 05: London Underworld, UK Nov 09: Copenhagen Beta, Denmark

