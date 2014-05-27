Bane: Don't Wait Up

Bane have been going for almost 20 years and their sound remains as heartfelt and uncompromising as ever. However, it is their stage presence and Aaron Bedard’s natural-born leadership and empathy that has truly sealed the fierce unity between this band and its fans.

It’s bittersweet that the album we waited nine years for will be their last. Non-Negotiable kicks the album off perfectly, Park St will translate brilliantly live, and Post Hoc proves powerful and vibrant with its playful fretwork.

Some tracks are less memorable and others, like Lost At Sea, are overly introspective, but Calling Hours is the surprise. Featuring guest vocals from Pat Flynn (Have Heart), Walter Delgado (Rotting Out), David Wood (Down To Nothing, Terror) and Reba Meyers (Code Orange Kids), it is as fierce as it is catchy. It’s a reminder that, even in their final chapter, Bane play things their way.