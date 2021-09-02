Code Orange, Mastodon and more added to Download Festival 2022 line up

Download Festival have announced the addition of 20 new bands to their 2022 line up, including A Day To Remember, Shinedown, Black Veil Brides, Mastodon, Code Orange, Ice Nine Kills, Creeper, Myles Kennedy & Company and more.

The newly-added artists will be joining headliners Kiss, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro at the UK event, which is set to take place from June 10 to June 12 at Donington Park in Leicestershire.

Friday additions consist of Black Veil Brides, along with Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy & Company, Bury Tomorrow, and US pop-punk newcomers Meet Me @ The Alter. Also announced are Swedish alt-metal act Normandie and Brighton-based indie punk outfit Gender Roles.

Saturday will see Download veterans Shinedown return to the stage along with prog metallers Mastodon, Code Orange, goth-punks Creeper, Ice Nine Kills, Malevolence, death metal band Obituary, rising metal punk Cassyette, Dragged Under and Death Blooms.

Volbeat, Baroness, feminist punk icons Thick and Myles Kennedy — who is to perform a special acoustic set — will be performing on the festival's final day before headliners Biffy Clyro officially close off the Sunday.

Previously-announced bands featured on the lineup so far include AA Williams, Airbourne, Electric Wizard, Lacuna Coil, Sleep Token, Megadeth, Loathe, The Pretty Reckless, Venom Prison, Twin Temple and much, much more.

September is the last chance fans will be able to purchase Early bird tickets — with prices increasing from October 1. Check out the full new line-up on the poster below.