Code Orange launch crushing new song Out For Blood

Pittsburgh hardcore pioneers Code Orange have released the video for a new single, Out For Blood. And, like last year's Underneath album - which received a rare 10/10 review in Metal Hammer - it finds the band pushing boundaries, innovating to the point where they become almost impossible to categorise.

“When they go right, we go left," confirms frontman Jami Morgan, as the band also launch a range of blood-splattered merch. "Code Orange is Out For Blood and we are just gettin’ started.”

Last year guitarist Reba Meyers told Hammer about the challenges facing metal. "I love metal, but there needs to be more forward-thinking," she said. "It’s expected to be the most forward-thinking genre, but right now I think it’s falling behind some other genres.

“You look at a metal festival lineup and the headliners are all just bands from the 90s. If you look at festivals like Coachella, the headliners are modern acts. The festival runners who maybe say, ‘Oh they don’t have a following enough,’ it’s not just up to them – it’s up to the entire industry."

Earlier this year Code Orange teased evidence of a possible collaboration with Smashing Pumpkins' leader Billy Corgan. They will play Download Festival in 2022.