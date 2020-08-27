Code Orange: Metal needs to be more forward-thinking

Code Orange’s Reba Meyers and Jami Morgan have spoken to Metal Hammer magazine about the challenges facing metal in 2020.

The band are in the new issue of the magazine, which is on sale now, with the pair answering a series of questions from fans, including how they formed, their future touring plans and the impact of COVID-19.

As for the challenges in the genre right now, Meyers says: “I love metal, but there needs to be more forward-thinking. It’s expected to be the most forward-thinking genre, but right now I think it’s falling behind some other genres.

“You look at a metal festival lineup and the headliners are all just bands from the 90s. If you look at festivals like Coachella, the headliners are modern acts. The festival runners who maybe say, ‘Oh they don’t have a following enough,’ it’s not just up to them – it’s up to the entire industry.

“Whenever you push these bands as ‘small’ they’re going to be looked at as ‘small.’ A lot of that is up to perception.”

Morgan points to the fact that the pandemic means it's been harder for bands to get together, but adds: “Metal has this amazing, loyal fan base and amazing bands that have paved the way or are still groundbreaking.

“But, are any of the new bands some of the biggest bands? No. In rap, or any other kinds of music, are the newest people the biggest? 100% That’s the problem.”

The full interview with Code Orange can be found in issue 339 of Metal Hammer magazine. Metallica are the cover stars, while the mag also features Trivium, Avatar, Backxwash, A.A. Williams, Mystifier, In Flames and much more.

