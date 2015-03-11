COC say album with Keenan more likely than ever

Corrosion Of Conformity say the positive reaction to their reunion with Pepper Keenan means a new album with the Down man is more likely than ever.

Keenan played his first gig with COC since 2006 in Manchester at the weekend. And the crowd reaction at that show and subsequent shows in Glasgow and Nottingham has got bass player Mike Dean and drummer Reed Mullin itching to get in the studio.

Keenan last worked with COC in 2010, although he never officially left the band. They made two albums without him in the interim.

But last year Keenan said it was only a matter of time before he returned to the fold, and they are now on tour.

On the prospect of recording again with Keenan, Mullin tells Metal Gods TV: “I think it’s gonna happen. I think it’ll come to fruition. This was kind of like the testing ground to see how folks reacted, and right off the bat, everybody has been super stoked, super positive. So I can’t imagine anything but us gearing up to do an album.”

Dean adds: “That’s what we’re gearing up towards. Eventually to write some songs. That’s what I’m hoping we’re gonna do.”

Keenan’s other band, Down, said earlier this year that he would continue to work with Phil Anselmo and co as well as with COC.