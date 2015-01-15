Keenan hasn't left Down for COC

Down have confirmed that Pepper Keenan’s return to Corrosion Of Conformity doesn’t mean he’s left Phil Anselmo and co’s band.

The guitarist will tour with COC this year for the first time since 2006 and they also plan to work on new material.

However, Down moved quickly to assure fans that Keenan is still very much involved in their plans.

Down say in a statement: “It’s official. Down guitarist Pepper Keenan will be returning to Corrosion of Conformity for a tour of the UK and most likely more. Pepper has not left Down by any stretch. Don’t worry about that.”

COC yesterday confirmed a European tour with six UK dates included. Tickets go on sale from 9am on Friday, January 16, via LiveNation.

Corrosion Of Conformity UK tour 2015

Mar 07: Manchester Academy 2

Mar 08: Glasgow Garage

Mar 09: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Mar 11: Bristol Bierkeller

Mar 12: Colchester Arts Centre

Mar 13: London Electric Ballroom