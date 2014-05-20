Pepper Keenan: I will work with COC again

Pepper Keenan says it's “just a matter of time” before he returns to the fold with Corrosion Of Conformity.

The Down guitarist has not worked with COC since 2010, but has never officially left the band, which has toured with its Animosity line-up since and even recorded the Megalodon EP without Keenan.

But he tells 94.5 FMX that he will return to guitar and lead vocal duties with COC and adds that he is still in contact with the band.

Pepper says: “The COC thing is still a pretty big part of my life and a big part of where I came from and how I got here. So the questions always come up all the time. We are getting closer to solving that. Everybody is talking. We’ve had offers from a lot of different promoters all over the place.

“It’s just a matter of time, you know, and not doing it half-assed. It has to be real. I’m not gonna jump into it for a paycheck. We all talk and we wanna get together and start writing and see what happens.”

Pepper is currently on tour with Down in support of their new release, the Down IV: Part 2 EP.