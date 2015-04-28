Cobain mocks hate mail in Montage clip

Kurt Cobain is mocking hate mail sent to his wife Courtney Love in the latest clip from documentary Montage Of Heck.

The Nirvana icon, wearing a dress, sports a fake moustache and mouths along while Love is described as “obnoxious and pushy” and he’s called “the God of love in human form.”

Cobain: Montage Of Heck was created using archive footage and previously unheard music from Cobain’s vaults. Love and daughter Frances Bean gave director Brett Morgen unlimited access to the material.

The film has been already had a cinema release and will be aired on the HBO channel in the US on May 4.