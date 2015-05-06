Cobain director slams conspiracy theories

Montage Of Heck director Brett Morgen is dismissing conspiracy theories over the death of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

The documentary – released in UK and Ireland cinemas and on DVD/Blu-ray last month – had its US broadcast premiere on cable channel HBO on May 4, when Morgen spoke to The Pulse Of Radio (via Blabbermouth) about a small segment of fans who continue to believe Cobain was murdered, despite official police reports that ruled his April 5, 1994 death a suicide.

Morgen says: “Prior to anyone seeing this film, the ‘Holocaust deniers,’ as I like to refer to them, started writing conspiracy theories about my movie. Now this is before anyone’s seen a frame.

“These are people who supposedly like Kurt, I would think, and here’s a movie I’m making in which we’re gonna share with the world all this material about Kurt, and in fact we’re not even going into the last month of his life.

“And so why would they then start writing conspiracy theories about my movie? And that tells you everything you need to know.”

Nirvana fans were shocked when t-shirts bearing Cobain’s suicide note went up for sale online in January before a backlash helped force their disappearance.

Montage Of Heck saw Cobain’s widow, Courtney Love, grant Morgen unrestricted access to the singer’s archives – home to his never-before-seen home movies, recordings, artwork, photography, journals, demos and songbooks.

Kurt’s daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, served as executive producer on the project.