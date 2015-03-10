Epic Cobain track to debut in movie

The director of Kurt Cobain documentary Monstage Of Heck has confirmed that an unheard 12-minute track by the Nirvana mastermind will debut in his movie.

It had already been confirmed that the soundtrack would feature unreleased material from Cobain’s archive.

Moviemaker Brett Morgen says via Twitter: “Listening to a mind-blowing 12-minute acoustic track that will be heard on the Montage Of Heck soundtrack.”

The documentary – the first authorised production about Cobain’s life – premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah on January 24 and is being screened this week at the Miami International Film Festival. It receives its public debut on May 4 via US cable network HBO and a cinema release will follow.

Meanwhile, Cobain’s widow Courtney Love is reported to be pursuing a YouTube user who uploaded what she says is a fake Nirvana track. The user claims it was stolen from Love’s computer, but she insists it’s not true – and she’s considering legal action.