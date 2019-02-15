Clutch’s release epic video for new single Ghoul Wrangler

Clutch have released another memorable video - this time for their new single Ghoul Wrangler.

The band previously revealed a comic book-style video for In Walks Barbarella and shared a recipe for Maryland crab cakes in the promo for Hot Bottom Feeder.

Without wishing to spoil anything, we’ll leave it to frontman Neil Fallon to explain.

He says: “JP wears pantaloons, Dan’s got horns, and Tim throws up on my face. I’m pretty sure we all deserve Academy Awards."

Check it out below.

Clutch have released the new video to coincide with the start of their North American tour, which will get under way in Columbia on February 19.

They’ve lined up the dates in support of their latest album Book Of Bad Decisions, which was released in September last year via their own Weathermaker Music label.

Clutch 2019 North American tour dates

Feb 19: Columbia The Senate, SC

Feb 21: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Feb 22: Fayetteville George’s Majestic Lounge, AR

Feb 23: Austin Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater, TX

Feb 24: Baton Rouge Varsity Theater, LA

Feb 26: Springfield Gillioz Theater, MO

Feb 27: Des Moines Wooly’s, IA

Mar 01: Billings Pub Station, MT

Mar 02: Missoula Wilma Theater, MT

Mar 03: Calgary MacEwan Hall, AB

Mar 04: Edmonton The Ranch Roadhouse, AB

Mar 06: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theater, MB

Mar 08: Wichita The Cotillion Ballroom, KS

Mar 09: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Mar 10: Lincoln Bourbon Theater, NE

Mar 13: Chicago Concord Music Hall, IL

Mar 14: Green Bay Green Bay Distillery, WI

Mar 15: Indianapolis The Egyptian Room at Old National Centre, IN

Mar 16: Snowshoe Ballhooter Spring Break, WV

Mar 18: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Mar 19: New York Irving Plaza, NY