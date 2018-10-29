Clutch frontman Neil Fallon hospitalised after collapsing in New York

Clutch vocalist Neil Fallon was taken to hospital over the weekend after he collapsed while out walking in New York City.

The band had been due to play the Irving Plaza on Saturday night, but had to pull the plug on the performance at the last minute after Fallon’s fall.

He later gave fans an update on Twitter, explaining: “In the early afternoon I went for a stroll. I became light-headed and dizzy. Next thing I knew I was coming to on my back in a puddle of water with two Secaucus policemen and paramedics staring down at me.

“I took a header on the sidewalk and was taken to the ER. Thankfully, both the EKG and CAT scan came back normal.

“I was diagnosed with something called ‘Near-Syncope,’ which, as far as I can tell, is the medical term for, ‘We have no idea why you passed out, but ya did.’

“Apologies to all the folks who made plans to come to the show but the doc says no. Believe me, no one is more pissed about this than I.

“We’ll be on tour for quite some time in 2019 and we’ll certainly try to get an Irving Plaza date in there.”

He adds: “One last note, the EMT, Paul, is a huge Clutch fan. It was good to meet you, Paul. You’re on the guest list for life. Thank you.”

Clutch released their latest studio album Book Of Bad Decisions in September which features the singles Gimme The Keys, How To Shake Hands, Hot Bottom Feeder and In Walks Barbarella.

The band will return to the UK in December for a run of five shows.

Regarding tonight’s cancellation at Irving Plaza. It’s me. Again. In the early afternoon I went for a stroll. I became light headed and dizzy. Next thing I knew I was coming to on my back in a puddle of water with 2 Secaucus policemen and paramedics staring down at me.October 27, 2018

I took a header on the sidewalk. Was taken to the ER. Thankfully, both the EKG and CAT scan came back normal. I was diagnosed with something called “Near-Syncope,” which, as far as I can tell, is the medical term for “We have no idea why you passed out, but ya did.”October 27, 2018

Apologies to all the folks who made plans to come to the show but the doc says no. Believe me, no one is more pissed about this than I. We’ll be on tour for quite some time in 2019 and we’ll certainly try to get an Irving Plaza date in there.October 27, 2018

One last note, the EMT, Paul, is a huge Clutch fan. It was good to meet you, Paul. You’re on the guest list for life. Thank you.October 27, 2018