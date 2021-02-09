Tomorrow is officially Cliff Burton Day

The 59th anniversary of Cliff Burton’s birth is being marked by a special online event.

Held on February 10, Cliff Burton Day celebrates the life of the late Metallica bassist on what would have been his 59th birthday.

The online event includes a Twitch livestream hosted by film director Nicholas Gomez and featuring several of Burton’s friends and bandmates, including Fred Cotton and James McDaniel of Metallica punk side-project Spastik Children, Metallica roadie/Metal Church guitarist John Marshall, Vio-lence singer Sean Killian and former Megaforce Records A&R executive Metal Maria.

The livestream takes place at 7pm PST on February 10 (3am GMT on Feburary 11).

Burton was Metallica’s bassist from March 1983 until his death at the age of 24 in a tourbush crash on September 27, 1986. In 2018, Alameda County in California – where he grew up – declared February 10 to Cliff Burton Day following a fan petition.