Classic Rock Roll Of Honour 2015: One Week Left To Vote!

With a week to go until voting closes, this year’s results are on a knife edge, with just a handful of votes splitting the potential winners.

Two bands are dominating the votes in the Band of the Year category, and the final week of voting will be vital for the eventual victor, while four bands are leading the way amongst the New Bands, and three titles are dominating the Album Of The Year vote. The full list of nominations in the publicly voted categories is below.

Vote in the Roll Of Honour Now

The Classic Rock Roll Of Honour Awards will be held at the Roundhouse in Camden Town, London on Wednesday November 11, 2015, and will be hosted by WWE star and Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho.

Last week it was announced that Queen will receive the Living Legend Award at this year’s ceremony. “We’re honoured and grateful to be presented with the Living Legend Award, which we recognise is Classic Rock’s highest accolade,” says guitarist Brian May. “We hope we will be worthy as designated ‘legends’ not merely to continue to live, but to continue to create in the future, and be a part of what drives the world of Rock to ever greater heights of excellence.”

Best New Band

Black Moth

We Are Harlot

Wilson

Crobot

Wolf Alice

Biters

King King

Messenger

FFS

Radkey

Kill It Kid

Royal Thunder

Album Of The Year

AC/DC - Rock Or Bust

The Darkness - Last Of Our Kind

Blackberry Smoke - Holding All The Roses

Halestorm - Into The Wild Life

Thunder - Wonder Days

Steven Wilson - Hand. Cannot. Erase.

Von Hertzen Brothers - New Day Rising

Faith No More - Sol Invictus

Royal Blood - Royal Blood

Black Star Riders - The Killer Instinct

Robert Plant - Lullaby And…The Ceaseless Roar

Joe Bonamassa - Different Shades Of Blue

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - World On Fire

Iron Maiden - Book Of Souls

Ghost - Meliora

Motörhead - Bad Magic

Reissue Of The Year

Led Zeppelin - IV, Houses Of The Holy, Physical Graffiti, Presence, In Through The Out Door, Coda

Rolling Stones - Sticky Fingers: Super Deluxe Edition

The Kinks - The Anthology: 1964 - 1971

Bad Company - Bad Company, Straight Shooter Deluxe Editions

Status Quo - Status Quo Live Box Set

The Allman Brothers - The 1971 Fillmore East Recordings

The Pretty Things - Bouquets From A Cloudy Sky

Bob Dylan & The Band - The Basement Tapes Complete, Bootleg Series Vol.11

The Beatles - Mono Vinyl Collection

The Manic Street Preachers - The Holy Bible 20

Suzi Quatro - The Girl From Detroit City

Deep Purple - The Hard Road: The Mark 1 Studio Recordings 1968 - 69

Bryan Adams - Reckless 30th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - CSNY 1974

Rainbow - A Light In The Black 1975 - 1984

Film (or DVD) Of The Year

Rush - R40

Foo Fighters - Sonic Highways

Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck

Love And Mercy

The Wrecking Crew

Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me

Joe Bonamassa - Muddy Wolf At Red Rocks

Band Of The Year

AC/DC

Fleetwood Mac

Foo Fighters

Halestorm

King Crimson

Rush

The Who