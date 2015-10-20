Classic Rock Roll Of Honour 2015: One Week Left To Vote!

With a week to go until voting closes, this year’s results are on a knife edge, with just a handful of votes splitting the potential winners.
Two bands are dominating the votes in the Band of the Year category, and the final week of voting will be vital for the eventual victor, while four bands are leading the way amongst the New Bands, and three titles are dominating the Album Of The Year vote. The full list of nominations in the publicly voted categories is below.
The Classic Rock Roll Of Honour Awards will be held at the Roundhouse in Camden Town, London on Wednesday November 11, 2015, and will be hosted by WWE star and Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho.
Last week it was announced that Queen will receive the Living Legend Award at this year’s ceremony. “We’re honoured and grateful to be presented with the Living Legend Award, which we recognise is Classic Rock’s highest accolade,” says guitarist Brian May. “We hope we will be worthy as designated ‘legends’ not merely to continue to live, but to continue to create in the future, and be a part of what drives the world of Rock to ever greater heights of excellence.”
Best New Band
Black Moth
We Are Harlot
Wilson
Crobot
Wolf Alice
Biters
King King
Messenger
FFS
Radkey
Kill It Kid
Royal Thunder
Album Of The Year
AC/DC - Rock Or Bust
The Darkness - Last Of Our Kind
Blackberry Smoke - Holding All The Roses
Halestorm - Into The Wild Life
Thunder - Wonder Days
Steven Wilson - Hand. Cannot. Erase.
Von Hertzen Brothers - New Day Rising
Faith No More - Sol Invictus
Royal Blood - Royal Blood
Black Star Riders - The Killer Instinct
Robert Plant - Lullaby And…The Ceaseless Roar
Joe Bonamassa - Different Shades Of Blue
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - World On Fire
Iron Maiden - Book Of Souls
Ghost - Meliora
Motörhead - Bad Magic
Reissue Of The Year
Led Zeppelin - IV, Houses Of The Holy, Physical Graffiti, Presence, In Through The Out Door, Coda
Rolling Stones - Sticky Fingers: Super Deluxe Edition
The Kinks - The Anthology: 1964 - 1971
Bad Company - Bad Company, Straight Shooter Deluxe Editions
Status Quo - Status Quo Live Box Set
The Allman Brothers - The 1971 Fillmore East Recordings
The Pretty Things - Bouquets From A Cloudy Sky
Bob Dylan & The Band - The Basement Tapes Complete, Bootleg Series Vol.11
The Beatles - Mono Vinyl Collection
The Manic Street Preachers - The Holy Bible 20
Suzi Quatro - The Girl From Detroit City
Deep Purple - The Hard Road: The Mark 1 Studio Recordings 1968 - 69
Bryan Adams - Reckless 30th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - CSNY 1974
Rainbow - A Light In The Black 1975 - 1984
Film (or DVD) Of The Year
Rush - R40
Foo Fighters - Sonic Highways
Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck
Love And Mercy
The Wrecking Crew
Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me
Joe Bonamassa - Muddy Wolf At Red Rocks
Band Of The Year
AC/DC
Fleetwood Mac
Foo Fighters
Halestorm
King Crimson
Rush
The Who