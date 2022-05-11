Classic Rick Wakeman 1970s live shows unearthed for new box set

A four-disc set of historic live Rick Wakeman concerts, The Myths And Legends Of Rick Wakeman, is to be released through Cleopatra Records on May 13.

The set, which concentrates on the 1970s, features four concerts; North America, 1974, Winterland Ballroom 1975, Hammersmith Odeon 1976 and The Maltings 1976, with Wakeman performing tracks from the legendary albums The Myths And Legends Of King Arthur And The Knights Of The Round Table, The Six Wives Of Henry VIII, Journey To The Centre Of The Earth and others.

“It’s really lovely to see some of the music I’m most proud of, released in a new way and presented so well," says Wakeman. "I’m still wondering though if I am more of a myth than a legend!!!”

The clamshell set features individual wallets for each show plus a 16-page booklet brimming with liner notes and vintage photos. You can see the new artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: Cleopatra Records)

(Image credit: Cleopatra Records)

Rick Wakeman: The Myths And Legends Of Rick Wakeman

DISC 1: Live In North America 1974

1. Journey to the Centre of the Earth, Pt. 1

2. Journey to the Centre of the Earth, Pt. 2

3. Anne Boleyn

4. Concerto for American Commercial TV

DISC 2: Live at Winterland Ballroom 1975

1. The Journey to the Center of the Earth, Pt. 1

2. Catherine Howard

3. Sir Lancelot & the Black Knight

4. Anne Boleyn

5. The Forest

6. Arthur & Guinevere

7. Merlin the Magician

8. Catherine Parr

DISC 3: Live at Hammersmith Odeon 1976

1. Music Reincarnate, Pt. 3: The Spaceman

2. Catherine Howard

3. Sir Lancelot & the Black Knight

4. Arthur

5. Music Reincarnate, Pt. 4: The Realisation

6. The Forest

7. Catherine Parr

8. The Prisoner

9. Merlin the Magician

DISC 4: The Maltings 1976

1. Recollection

2. Music Reincarnate, Pt. 4: The Realisation

3. Sir Lancelot and the Black Knight

4. Music Reincarnate, Pt. 3: The Spaceman

5. Catherine Parr

6. The Prisoner

7. Merlin the Magician