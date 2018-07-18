CKY premiere video for their pounding new single Wiping Off The Dead

CKY have launched a video for their new single Wiping Off The Dead.

The track has been taken from their latest album The Phoenix, which arrived last summer via eOne Music.

Drummer Jess Margera says: “Our good friend Dave Causa filmed us rehearsing for our UK tour last summer and the end result was us making a badass music video.

“It was filmed before we ever played a single show for the release of our album. Thank you, Dave, and thank you CKY alliance! Enjoy this great video from the archives.”

Last month, the band announced a headline tour of the UK and Ireland which will take place in November and December. CKY will be joined on the road by Sumo Cyco and Bullets And Octane.

Find a full list of CKY’s tour dates below, along with details of how to buy tickets.

CKY 2018 UK and Ireland tour dates

Nov 30: Belfast Limelight 2, UK - BUY TICKETS

Dec 01: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland - BUY TICKETS

Dec 03: Newcastle University, UK - BUY TICKETS

Dec 04: Glasgow Garage, UK - BUY TICKETS

Dec 06: Birmingham Asylum, UK - BUY TICKETS

Dec 07: Manchester O2 Academy 2, UK - BUY TICKETS

Dec 08: Liverpool O2 Academy 2, UK - BUY TICKETS

Dec 09: London Electric Ballroom, UK - BUY TICKETS

Dec 10: Brighton Concorde 2, UK - BUY TICKETS

Dec 11: Norwich Waterfront, UK - BUY TICKETS

Dec 12: Bristol SWX, UK - BUY TICKETS