Citizen Cain's Bell tracking prog opera

Citizen Cain mainman Stewart Bell has nearly completed work on his solo prog opera, The Antechamber Of Being (Part 1).

The music has been tracked and guest vocalists, to be named in due course, are adding their parts.

Bell says: “It will be a concept album on the subject of lucid dreaming – a prog opera featuring five characters.

“We will soon be posting a promo video and taking pre-orders. Estimated release date is September.”

Meanwhile, bandmate Cyrus is at work on his own solo project, entitled Arculus. Details are to be revealed in the coming months.