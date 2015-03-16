Hagar supergroup name live album

Supergroup The Circle – featuring former Van Halen men Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony plus drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson – have confirmed the launch of live album At Your Service.

It’s to be released on May 19 in physical and digital formats, after being tracked during a concert last year.

The tracklist features a selection of tracks from all three musicians’ careers. Those who preorder the album on iTunes will receive an instant download of Poundcake.

Hagar last year talked up the benefits of being part of a live-only band, saying: “The Circle is so satisfying that I don’t even see a reason to make a record. We have so many great hits that we can choose from our catalogue – to make a record would just be kind of a waste of time.”

He hasn’t given up on making a third album with Chickenfoot, featuring Joe Satriani and Chad Smith alongside himself and Anthony. But he recently said: “It’s just too much work right now. Everybody’s got so much to do.”

AT YOUR SERVICE TRACKLIST