Hagar supergroup name live album

Supergroup The Circle – featuring former Van Halen men Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony plus drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson – have confirmed the launch of live album At Your Service.
It’s to be released on May 19 in physical and digital formats, after being tracked during a concert last year.
The tracklist features a selection of tracks from all three musicians’ careers. Those who preorder the album on iTunes will receive an instant download of Poundcake.
Hagar last year talked up the benefits of being part of a live-only band, saying: “The Circle is so satisfying that I don’t even see a reason to make a record. We have so many great hits that we can choose from our catalogue – to make a record would just be kind of a waste of time.”
He hasn’t given up on making a third album with Chickenfoot, featuring Joe Satriani and Chad Smith alongside himself and Anthony. But he recently said: “It’s just too much work right now. Everybody’s got so much to do.”
AT YOUR SERVICE TRACKLIST
- There’s Only One Way To Rock 2. Rock Candy 3. Good Times Bad Times 4. Poundcake 5. I Can’t Drive 55 6. Mikey Bass Solo 7. When It’s Love 8. Little White Lie 9. When The Levee Breaks 10. Jason Drum Solo/Moby Dick 11. Why Can’t This Be Love 12. Finish What Ya Started 13. Heavy Metal 14. Vic Guitar Solo 15. Best of Both Worlds 16. Right Now 17. Rock And Roll 18. Dreams