Sammy Hagar happy in The Circle

Sammy Hagar admits there are advantages in playing with The Circle over appearing with Chickenfoot – but he doesn’t see a reason to make an album with his latest band.

The Red Rocker loves sharing the stage with old colleague Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson, where they deliver tracks by Van Halen, Montrose, Led Zeppelin and others.

Hagar tells Ultimate Classic Rock: “If I get offered a show, the first thing I’d find out is if The Circle is available – I’m not sure I would do it with any other people. The Circle is the band I want to play with right now.

“Chickenfoot is hard because we can only play Chickenfoot. I miss playing When It’s Love, Right Now, I Can’t Drive 55, One Way To Rock, Heavy Metal and Rock Candy.

“The Circle is so satisfying that I don’t even see a reason to make a record. We have so many great hits that we can choose from our catalogue – to make a record would just be kind of a waste of time.”

He hasn’t fully ruled out the move, but adds: “First I’d like to put together the greatest setlist that ever existed in rock’n’roll. I think we’re pretty close to it right now, but it can get even better. There’s a frickin’ goldmine to choose from of songs that I’ve written and sang in my life.”

Hagar released the acoustic album Lite Roast last week via Mailboat Records. Chickenfoot recorded demos earlier this year for the follow-up to 2011’s Chickenfoot III – around the same time a Los Angeles fraudster was posing as the Red Rocker.