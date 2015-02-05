Circa Survive detail UK tour

US rockers Circa Survive have announced a 10-date co-headline tour of the UK with RX Bandits.

They’ll head out on the road starting at Brighton’s Haunt on May 18 and wrap up the run at London’s Camden Electric Ballroom on the 28th. Support on all dates will be provided by indie outfit Indian Lakes.

Frontman Anthony Green says: “It’s been far too long since we have visited our friends in the UK and Europe. That is finally about to change and I couldn’t be happier about it. This May we head over there with our long time bothers in RX Bandits. Can’t wait to get sweaty over there with you all!”

They released their fifth album Descensus last year via Sumerian Records – the follow-up to 2012’s Violent Waves.

May 18: Brighton The Haunt

May 19: Leeds The Key Club

May 20: Newcastle O2 Academy 2

May 21: Glasgow O2 ABC 2

May 22: Nottingham Rock City Basement

May 23: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

May 25: Manchester Sound Control

May 26: Bristol Marble Factory

May 27: Southampton Engine Rooms

May 28: London Camden Electric Ballroom