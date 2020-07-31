Chris Cornell’s daughter Toni delivers incredible cover of Pearl Jam’s Black

Last night, Chris Cornell’s daughter Toni Cornell took part in Lollapalooza’s live stream where she covered Pearl Jam’s Black.

The festival has gone online for the first time, with Toni’s appearance coming after archive performances from Alabama Shakes and Run The Jewels. Following the stream, Toni dedicated her performance to her father, who died in May 2017.

In April this year, Toni covered Temple Of The Dog’s Hunger Strike to raise money for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which is supporting artists who are struggling financially due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Lolla2020 will continue later today (July 31) from 5pm CT (11pm BST) on YouTube with a mixture of archive performances and appearances, with Friday’s schedule featuring Tenacious D, the Kind Heaven Orchestra, Metallica, Chuck D and more.

The virtual festival will also run on Saturday and Sunday, with the full schedule below.

Merch can be purchased through the official Lollapalooza online store, while the festival is partnering with various charities for the event, including Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote, the Equal Justice Initiative and the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund.

Main picture credit: Jon Kopaloff