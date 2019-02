Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has released a lyric video for his track Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart.

It’s lifted from his solo album Higher Truth, out on September 18. It’s the follow-up to 2011’s Songbook.

Cornell will tour North America, Australia and New Zealand in support of the record, kicking off next month in Phoenix, Arizona.

Soundgarden are due back in the studio this year, while the singer recently admitted he’d like to take part in an Audioslave reunion.