Chris Cornell reveals Higher Truth artwork

Chris Cornell has revealed the cover art for fourth solo album Higher Truth.

He asks fans to “scratch” his website and reveal the design he’s chosen.

The follow-up to 2011’s Songbook was produced by Brendan O’Brien and is released on September 18, with further details to be released in due course. It’s supported with an extensive acoustic tour of North America, New Zealand and Australia.

Cornell has also been busy with Soundgarden, who are due back in the studio this year to record their first material since 2012’s King Animal.

The vocalist recently revealed he’d like to take part in an Audioslave reunion, following similar comments from guitarist Tom Morello.

Sep 17: Phoenix Orpheum Theatre, AZ Sep 18: San Diego Balboa Theatre, CA Sep 20: Los Angeles Walt Disney Concert hall, CA Sep 21: Los Angeles Warner Grand Theatre, CA Sep 23: Santa Barbara Granada Theatre, CA Sep 24: Santa Rosa Wells fargo Center For The Arts, CA Sep 26: Oakland Paramount Theatre, CA Sep 27: Modesto Gallo Center For The Arts, CA Sep 29: Seattle Benaroya Hall, WA Sep 30: Vancouver Orpheum Theatre, BC Oct 02: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO Oct 03: Salina Stiefel Theatre For The Performing Arts, KS Oct 05: Minneapolis State Theatre, MN Oct 06: Chicago Theatre, IL Oct 08: Lakewood Civic Auditorium, OH Oct 09: Toronto Massey Hall, ON Oct 11: Buffalo University At Buffalo Center For The Arts, NY Oct 12: New Brunswick State Theatre, NJ Oct 14: North Bethesda Music Center At Strathmore, MD Oct 15: Philadelphia Merriam Theatre, PA Oct 17: Wilkes Barre FM Kirby Center, PA Oct 18: New York Beacon Theatre, NY Oct 19: New York Beacon Theatre, NY Oct 21: Boston Shubert Theatre, MA Oct 23: Wilmington Grand Opera House, DE Oct 24: York Stand-Capitol Performing Arts Center, PA Oct 26: Atlanta Symphony Hall, GA Oct 27: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN Oct 29: Miami Knight Concert Hall, FL Oct 30: St Petersburg The Mahaffey Theater, Fl Nov 01: Dallas Majestic Theatre, TX Nov 02: Austin City Limits Live At The Moody Theater, TX Nov 20: Christchurch Isaac Theatre Royal, New Zealand Nov 21: Christchurch Isaac Theatre Royal, New Zealand Nov 23: Wellington Michael Fowler Centre, New Zealand Nov 26: Auckland ASB Theatre, New Zealand Nov 27: Auckland ASB Theatre, New Zealand Nov 30: South Band Qld QPAC, Australia Dec 01: South Band Qld QPAC, Australia Dec 04: Melbourne Palais Theatre, Australia Dec 05: Melbourne Palais Theatre, Australia Dec 07: Adelaide Festival Theatre, Australia Dec 08: Perth Concert Hall, Australia Dec 09: Perth Concert Hall, Australia Dec 11: Sydney Opera House, Australia Dec 12: Sydney Opera House, Australia