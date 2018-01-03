Chris Cornell fans asked to stop filming at his grave

Officials at the Hollywood Forever cemetery have asked fans to stop filming at the grave of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell.

The cemetery has a strict no filming policy in place to “protect the privacy of all the families who have entrusted us to care for their loved ones” with Hollywood Forever director of private estates Noelle Berman reaching out to Cornell’s widow Vicky and his management team to ask them to spread the word about their policy.

A message from Cornell’s management on Twitter reads: “We understand that some of Chris’s fans wish to video their visits at Hollywood Forever, but we’ve had confirmation that it’s against their policy. We’d like to thank everyone for their understanding.”

In their letter to Vicky, Berman says that fans caught filming will be politely asked to refrain and adds: “We love that so many of his fans visit and spend the day here. Every time I pass his area, there is someone there visiting Chris.

“It is beautiful to see and reminds me how special and adored your husband is.”

Cornell died in May last year at the age of 52.

