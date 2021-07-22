Chinese post-rockers Wang Wen premiere live video for Wu Wu Road

Chinese post-rock sextet Wang Wen have premiered a new live video of Wu Wu Road with Prog. You can check it out below.

Wu Wu Road can be found on the band's upcoming new album, their 11th, 100,000 Whys, which will be released through Pelzagic Records on September 24. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

100,000 Whys was recorded in the band's own rehearsal space in their hometown of Dalian, a large port-city in the north of China, after plans to record in St. Petersburg were scuppered by the Covid pandemic. The band did, however, again work with producer Wouter Vlaminck who also worked with the band on Sweet Home, Go (2016) and Invisible City (2019).

"Music could create some positivity for those who are in sorrow and in difficulty," explains band leader Xie Yugang. "I feel like that is the true meaning our music."

Drenched in heavily filtered synthesizers and fuzzed out bass sounds, 100,000 Whys carries a vintage feel that hearkens back to the late 60s and early 70s. The subtle use of electronica shows the growth of this band over the past 20 years from a band of musicians to an ensemble of artists. Merging influences of psychedelic and dark jazz (If Tomorrow Comes) with elements of prog (The Ghost, Wu Wu Road).

100,000 Whys will be available as double LP coloured vinyl, CD and digital.

Pre-order 100,000 Whys.

(Image credit: Pelagic Records)

Wang Wen: 100,000 Whys

1. Forgotten

2. The Ghost

3. Wu Wu Road

4. If Tomorrow Comes

5. A Beach Bum

6. Lonely Bird

7. Shut Up And Play

8. Forgotten River